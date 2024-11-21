Bhadrak: Contract killers murdered former Sarpanch of Bandhagaon panchayat, Chitaranjan Rout, revealed an investigation of the Bhadrak Police. The police arrested four persons for planning and executing the murder of Rout.

Police officials said Rout, also known as Nalu, was returning home riding his motorcycle from Panchapada after attending a feast on November 12. Accused Saroj Kumar Sahoo intercepted Rout and invited him to consume alcohol in the playground. Rout along with the four accused consumed liquor.

Rout left for home in his motorcycle after drinking alcohol. Three of the four accused rode another motorcycle and stopped him midway. They then killed the former Sarpanch with a cleaver knife.

Police investigation further revealed Bidyut Kumar Sahoo alias Dhuma had contacted Badal Kumar Samal two months ago to kill Rout. Sahoo finalised the deal with Samal for Rs 2.5 lakh and paid Rs 40,000 advance.

With the help of Saroj Kumar Sahoo and Prasanta Rout, Samal planned the murder of Rout. They attempted to eliminate the former Sarpanch earlier, but did not succeed. On November 12, the accused managed to murder Rout.

Police officials said financial dispute was the reason behind the murder. As Sahoo suffered business losses due to Rout, the prime accused decided to kill the former Sarpanch.

The police launched the investigation based on a complaint filed by Manoranjan Rout, brother of the former Sarpanch of Bandhagaon panchayat, on November 13 at the Bhadrak Rural Police Station. Body of the former Sarpanch with head injuries was found near a paddy field on the day.

The police officials added three teams were formed for the investigation. An iron cleaver knife, the weapon of offence has also been seized from the possession of the accused.