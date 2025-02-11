Jharsuguda: Odisha Vigilance today consficated disproportionate assets (DA) worth over Rs 3.10 crore of Jharsuguda's former sub-collector in a corruption case.

The Special Vigilance Court, Bhubaneswar, passed order for confiscating the immovable and movable assets to tune of Rs 3,10,82,815/- (Rupees Three Crore Ten Lakh Eighty-two Thousand Eight Hundred Fifteen) of Pradeep Kumar Barik, former sub-collector in Jharsuguda, including one multi storeyed building, two plots and cash and gold.

Earlier, Odisha Vigilance had chargesheeted the official under sections 13 (2) r/w 13 (1) (e) PC Act. 1988/109 IPC for possession of assets disproportionate to his known sources of income. He was convicted by the Special Vigilance Court, Bhubaneswar.