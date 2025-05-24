Bhubaneswar: Foundation stone for several projects including construction of new roads in Bhubaneswar will be carried out on June 12 to mark the completion of one year of the BJP Government in power in Odisha.

Informing about the State Government’s decision, Works Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan today said all the proposed projects will be completed in two and half years to three years.

Work on the proposed ring road in the city will commence within one month. Land acquisition for the ring road will be completed in one month. Left and right parallel road work will be over by December, the Minister further stated, adding these projects will reduce congestion in Bhubaneswar city.

He added discussion will be held to deploy the kind of technology so that traffic signal light posts can be removed on the stretch between Jaydev Vihar and Nandankanan in the city.

Notably, following a resounding victory in the State in the General Elections 2024, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and his Council of Ministers were administered the oath of office on June 12, 2024.