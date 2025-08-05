Cuttack: Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida today laid the foundation stone for a Common Facility Center (CFC) dedicated to Cuttack’s iconic Silver Filigree craft, also known as Tarakasi. The center will be set up at the Cuttack Development Authority (CDA) premises with an estimated cost of ₹10 crore.

The initiative aims to empower local artisans, upgrade traditional practices with modern tools, and enhance global recognition for the centuries-old craft form.

Speaking at the event, Parida said, “The silver filigree craftsmanship of Cuttack has already gained global acclaim. This project is a step towards taking Tarakasi to the international stage and making it a tourist attraction.”

She also highlighted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently praised Cuttack’s Tarakasi during a foreign visit, calling it a moment of pride for Odisha.

The upcoming CFC will serve as a hub for artisans, offering advanced equipment, training, and design assistance. It is expected to significantly boost production capacity while preserving the intricate detailing and traditional value of Tarakasi art.