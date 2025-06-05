Bhubaneswar: The foundation stone of 500 model primary schools under Godabarisha Mishra Adarsha Prathamika Vidyalaya scheme will be laid in Odisha next week, informed School & Mass Education Minister Nityananda Gond.

On completion of one year of BJP Government in Odisha, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi will lay the foundation stone of 500 schools under Godabarisha Mishra Adarsha Prathamika Vidyalaya scheme on June 12.

The Minister said that the model primary schools under the scheme will come up in all 314 blocks in the state.

Mohan Majhi-led BJP government has allocated Rs.2,960 crore for Godabarisha Mishra Adarsha Prathamika Vidyalaya in the annual budget 2025-26 to improve elementary education in the state.

Godabarish Mishra Adarsh Prathamik Vidyalaya scheme is an initiative of Odisha Government to establish a model elementary school in every gram panchayat.

The government is planning to upgrade nearly 6,800 state-run primary schools as model schools under the scheme.

As per the decision, model primary schools will be set up in 6,794 gram panchayats over the next five years.