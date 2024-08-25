Balangir: Intensifying action against fraudsters, the Balangir Police nabbed four persons for their alleged involvement in defrauding a youth of Rs 75 lakh. Promising higher returns, the four fraudsters from Rajasthan deceived the youth through mobile applications.

Based on a complaint filed by the youth, the police launched an investigation and arrested the four fraudsters. The cyber team of the Balangir police found out the arrested persons used to send a WhatsApp link at first to users asking to invest. They were luring their potential prey with higher returns.

The number the fraudsters were using for WhatsApp used to be a virtual number instead of a SIM based number. As a virtual number was difficult to track, the fraudsters managed to operate discreetly. It was only when the police started a probe into the email sent by the fraudsters to the complainant, the investigating team got a clue. Accordingly, a team of cyber police visited Sri Ganganagar and Churu districts of Rajasthan.

Following the arrest of the four fraudsters, the police froze 60 bank accounts associated with them. Four high-end mobile phones were also seized from their possession.

Fraudsters living life kingsize

Balangir SP Rishikesh Khilari said people are falling prey to such fraud applications despite enough awareness are being created by the district administration. If anyone gets suspicious about any link received on email or WhatAspp can contact the police by connecting to 1930.

The SP further said the involvement of more people in the fraud case cannot be ruled out. Youth appearing for Chartered Accountant exams are also involved in running fraud applications. They were living life king size out of the defrauded money, the police officer added.