Bhubaneswar: The Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI) announced a 26-member squad including four players from Odisha for coaching for the upcoming T20 World Cup Cricket for the Blind.

Debaraj Behera, Pankaj Bhue, Sukhram Majhi and Nakula Badanayak along with 22 other players will undergo coaching camp on different grounds in New Delhi from October 27.

The selected 26 players are picked by the selection committee based on their performances in the recent year’s performance and experience. There are 10 B1 category players (totally blind), seven B2 category players (2 meters sight) and nine B3 players (up to 6 meters sight) among the 26 players.

Based on the performance during the coaching, the selection committee will select the best 17-member squad to represent India in the 4th T20 World Cup to be held in Pakistan.

CABI is waiting to receive the No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Ministry of Sports/Government of India. The Indian team will travel to participate in the T20 World Cup for the Blind upon receiving the NOC from the concerned ministries/Government of India.

This is the first time the Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC) is organising the T20 World Cup in Pakistan. The first three World Cups were held in India by the Cricket Association for the Blind in India and Samarthanam Trust for the Disabled.

The first three T20 World Cups were won by India against Pakistan (2 times in 2012 and 2017) and Bangladesh in 2022.

“The World Cups are the biggest platforms for Blind cricketers to exhibit their cricketing skills. Representing the country and play the World Cup in Pakistan is the rarest opportunity for all the players. World Cup victories have always helped CABI to promote cricket for the Blind and the players got the much-needed awards & recognitions. We are positive that the Ministry/Government of India will grant the NOC at the earliest to make sure we keep the team ready to represent the country and continue to be the World Champions," said Mahantesh G Kivadasannavar, Chairman of CABI.

India had participated in the Triangular series against Pakistan and Sri Lanka last February and won the series at the ICC Cricket Ground in Dubai, UAE.

The inauguration of the 4th T20 World Cup will be held on November 22 and the finals will be held on December 3 which is marked as International Day of Persons with Disabilities.