Bhubaneswar: The Court of Khordha Additional District Judge-II today sentenced four people to life imprisonment in the Anup Behera murder case, which took place in the Jatani area of Odisha's Khordha district in March of 2017.

Delivering the judgement, the court convicted Halu Behra, Mrunal Behra, Gopinath Behra, and Nalu Behra in the murder case. It found the four guilty of killing Anup with sharp weapons and iron rods.

Anup was beaten to death for opposing a relationship between his sister and a person of the same locality. Days before the incident, Anup, being upset over the matter, had thrashed Pinki and the person.

In a bid to take revenge, the person, along with his father and brothers, attacked Anup with wooden sticks and iron rods, which led to his death.