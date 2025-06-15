Angul: In a serious road accident near Handapa Bazaar in Angul district on Sunday morning, three family members of former Odisha Chief Minister Hemananda Biswal, along with their driver, were critically injured.

The victims—Urmila Biswal (wife of the former CM), Anita Biswal (daughter), and Ambika Biswal (granddaughter)—were travelling from Sambalpur to Bhubaneswar in a car bearing registration number OD 23 N 5225. The vehicle was trailing an Innova (OD 05 BZ 4040) that was carrying former legislators Amar Satapathy and Pravat Tripathy.

According to reports, the driver of the car carrying Biswal’s family, identified as Sanjay Beura, lost control of the vehicle near Handapa Bazaar and collided with the Innova. All four occupants of the Biswal family’s vehicle sustained critical injuries, while the two BJD leaders in the Innova were unharmed.

Handapa IIC Namita Nayak reached the spot promptly upon receiving information and arranged for the injured to be shifted to the Angul District Headquarters Hospital.

An investigation into the cause of the accident is currently underway.