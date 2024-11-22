Koraput: In a tragic incident, four persons were killed as a truck hit a motorcycle on which they were travelling on National Highway-26 near Jabakanaditha under Jeypore Sadar police limits in Odisha's Koraput district, today.

The deceased were identified as Dhoba Paraja (25), Loknath Jani (18), Ghasi Paraja (11), and Dhanpati Paraja (13) of Bichalkota village under Boipariguda block.

The accident took place when they were heading towards Bhatachinchi on the two-wheeler.

On being informed about the mishap, police reached the spot and started an investigation into the incident.