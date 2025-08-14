Bhubaneswar: As many as four people, including a mother and her minor son, died after being bitten by snakes in Ganjam and Keonjhar districts on Wednesday night.

In Ganjam’s Patrapur block, a woman and her nephew lost their lives while sleeping after a venomous snake entered their house. The victims were identified as Damayanti Sabar and her nephew Limi Karji, both residents of Bilugaon village.

Similarly, in Radhikadeipur village of Keonjhar district, a woman and her son died after being bitten by a snake while asleep. They were identified as Jenamani Munda and her son Ganesh Munda.