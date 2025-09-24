Sambalpur: The authorities at Hirakud Dam in Odisha's Sambalpur on Wednesday opened four more gates to discharge excess water, taking the total number of open gates to 12.

The decision came after heavy rainfall in the upper catchment area caused a sharp rise in water inflow into the reservoir. As of now, eight gates on the left bank and four on the right are releasing water downstream.

According to official data, the dam is receiving 2,05,426 cusecs of water per second, while 1,67,307 cusecs per second are being released. The water level in the reservoir has climbed to 629.97 feet.

Dam authorities said they are keeping a close watch on the situation and will open or close the gates as required to maintain a safe water level.