Bhubaneswar: In a bid to streamline governance and strengthen service delivery at the grassroots level, the Odisha Government has decided to create four new tehsils. With their addition, the total number of tehsils in the state will increase from 317 to 321.

The Revenue and Disaster Management Department has issued letters to the Collectors of three districts regarding the establishment of the new administrative units.

Of the four proposed tehsils, two will be set up in Bhubaneswar, while one each will be created in Cuttack and Sambalpur districts.

District Collectors have been directed to prepare the modalities for the formation of the new tehsils. The concerned Revenue Divisional Commissioners (RDCs) have also been instructed to initiate the required processes within seven days.

Tehsils serve as key administrative units responsible for land revenue management, maintenance of land records, and delivery of essential public services at the local level.