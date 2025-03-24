Baripada: Four poachers were arrested on charges of illegal entry, poaching and movement with unlicensed guns at Similipal wildlife sanctuary in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district.

A team of forest officials with help of locals caught the poachers under Sarat police limits.

The officials seized four country-made guns, explosives and other banned articles from possessions of four poachers.

An FIR will be registered against the accused persons under Arms Act, 1959. They will be deposed at a local court in Baripada today, police source said.

"Such actions are being taken regularly for protection of Similipal and conservation of wildlife. Strict legal action will be taken against the poachers," a forest official said.