Bisama Kataka (Rayagada): In a shocking incident, four students of an upgraded high school in Rayagada district’s Bisama Kataka area sustained burn injuries after colour thinner was allegedly hurled at them and set on fire on Monday.

One student, Biraja Takri of the upgraded school in Paikadakuluguda, suffered critical injuries, while the other three — Nalina Hueika, Rohit Khara and Sudaba Bagha — sustained burn injuries. Biraja, Nalina and Rohit are students of Class VII, while Sudaba studies in Class V.

According to the mother of the critically injured student, the son of the school peon allegedly called the four students and hurled colour thinner on them before setting them ablaze. The incident reportedly occurred after the students urinated at a place within the school premises. However, the exact circumstances leading to the attack are yet to be fully ascertained.

The injured students were initially rushed to the Bisama Kataka Community health Centre (CHC) and were later shifted to Christian Hospital for further treatment.

Reacting to the incident, school headmaster Chandan Kalka said he was not present on campus at the time of the incident. He said he would inquire into the circumstances surrounding the incident after speaking with other teachers and staff members.

The incident has raised serious concerns over the safety and security of students within school premises.