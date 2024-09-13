Baripada: In a tragic mishap, four students drowned during Ganesh idol immersion in Baripada in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district here today. While two of them were rescued by fire services, two others are still missing.

The incident took place in Subarnarekha canal within Bhanjpur police limits at Laxmiposi.

As per reports, the students, who lived in a mess nearby, went to immerse the idol of Lord Ganesh at Subarnarekha canal early in the morning. However, they slipped and drowned while venturing into the waterway as current was strong.

Locals, on hearing their screams, tried to intervene and fire services were immediately informed who rushed to the spot. Two of the students were rescued but two others were still missing till reports last came in. Search operation is underway and further details are awaited.