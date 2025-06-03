Nabarangpur: In a tragic incident, four workers lost their lives due to suffocation while working inside an under-construction septic tank at Padalaguda village under Nandahandi block in Nabarangpur district of Odisha today.

The deceased have been identified as M. Santu (28), Amir Khura (30), Trilochan Bhatra (25), and Lalu Rana Kamara (26).

As per reports, the mishap occurred when a portion of the septic tank’s slab suddenly collapsed. Two workers who were inside the tank at the time were critically injured. In an attempt to rescue them, two other workers entered the tank but were also trapped as more debris fell on them.

All of them became unconscious due to lack of oxygen inside the enclosed space. On receiving information, personnel from the Fire Services and police rushed to the spot.

The victims were immediately rescued and admitted to the Nabarangpur District Headquarters Hospital. However, three of them were declared dead on arrival. The fourth worker, who was in a critical condition, was admitted to the ICU but succumbed to his injuries during treatment.