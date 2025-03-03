Sorada: A four-year-old girl’s family accused the Sorada Hospital in Ganjam district of medical negligence following her tragic death. They claimed the administration of a wrong injection and the lack of oxygen supply led to her demise.

The girl, Anita Dakua from Badabadusingh village, had been suffering from fever for the past three days. On Monday, her father, Pradeep Dakua, admitted her to the Sorada hospital for treatment. However, she passed away shortly after.

In a heartbreaking scene, Anita’s mother was seen carrying her daughter’s body while accusing the hospital’s Doctors of administering the wrong injection.

This is not the first time Sorada Hospital has faced allegations of medical negligence, as similar complaints have been raised by locals in the past.

Authorities are yet to respond to the family’s accusations.