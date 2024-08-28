Bhubaneswar: In a shocking incident, a four-year-old was raped by neighbour in Bhubaneswar today. Bhubaneswar DCP Prateek Singh informed the minor girl was raped by a youth in a slum under the Airport police station area.

Based on a complaint filed by the minor girl’s family members, the Commissionerate of Police has launched a probe. The 30-year-old accused has been detained at the Airport Police Station.

The police have sent the minor girl for medical examination.

At a time when the rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata has created public anger across the country, the sexual assault on a four-year-old kid in Bhubaneswar is an extremely disturbing incident for many.