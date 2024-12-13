Bhubaneswar: Commissionerate police arrested four youth today for their alleged link in a cyber fraud case following a raid on an apartment in Bhubaneswar yesterday.

The cyber fraudsters were allegdly duping people through a gaming app.

The accused persons were detained on Thursday following search by the Cyber police and Airfield Police at Flat No. 602 in the Prestige apartment located in Sundarpada area in the city. The police seized 20 smartphones, two desktops, one laptop, three passports and several SIMs and Jio fibre interent connection from their possession.

Accoridng to police, the four people, who are from outside state, were defrauding people by sending online gaming platform links through WhatsApp and Telegram. The cybercrime syndicate was operating from the apartment in past six months.

