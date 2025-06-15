Rourkela/Baripada: In a series of tragic incidents reported across Odisha on Sunday, four youths drowned in separate locations.

In the first incident, three friends went missing while bathing in a water body in the Lulung area of Similipal. Upon receiving the information, Fire Services personnel rushed to the spot and recovered the bodies of two individuals. Search operations were ongoing for the third youth at the time of filing this report.

Preliminary investigations revealed the deceased were residents of Bhanjapur in Baripada. The bodies were sent for post-mortem examination.

In a separate incident in Sundargarh district, one youth drowned in the Brahmani River near Teterakela. According to reports, a group of four friends were bathing in the river when one of them was swept away by the strong current.

The identities of the deceased youths were yet to be confirmed as of the time this report was filed.