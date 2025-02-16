Cuttack: Police have busted a racket involved in selling school exam question papers in Odisha through online platforms. Five individuals, including four YouTubers and a government school teacher, have been arrested in connection with the case.

The accused were identified as Jyotiranjan Barik, Sushant Kumar Bishi, Sahil Kumar Mishra, Saishankar Patra, and Ghanshyam Beura, the government teacher from Rairangpur in Mayurbhanj district.

School Exam Papers Leaked Online

According to police sources, the accused were leaking question papers for school-level exams conducted for Classes 8 to 10. These papers were being sold through digital platforms, compromising the integrity of the examination process.

Complaint Filed by Odisha Secondary School Teachers' Association

The matter came to light after Ranjan Kumar Dash, secretary of the Odisha Secondary School Teachers' Association (OSTA), discovered that question papers had been leaked during the school exams. Taking the issue seriously, he lodged a formal complaint at the Cuttack Cyber Police Station in November last year.

Investigation and Action by Police

Following the complaint, the Cyber police launched an investigation that led to the identification and arrest of the accused individuals. Police have warned that strict action will be taken against those involved in such malpractices to ensure the credibility of the examination system.

Further investigations are underway to determine if more individuals were part of the racket and to uncover the extent of the leak.