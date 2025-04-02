Bhubaneswar: A French delegation, led by Ambassador to India Thierry Mathou, expressed interest in collaborating with the Odisha Government on forest and wildlife conservation during a courtesy call on Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi in Bhubaneswar.

During the meeting at Lok Seva Bhawan, the high-level delegation also conveyed its willingness to work with Odisha on climate change initiatives.

The French officials later held discussions with the State’s Minister of Forest, Environment, and Climate Change, Ganesh Ram Singkhuntia.

Other members of the French delegation included Didier Talpain, Consul General of France in Kolkata; Anjita Roy Chaudhury, Press Attaché and Diplomatic Liaison; Samuel Bouchard, Chargé de Mission; and Nicolas Facino, Director of the Alliance Française du Bengale.

On behalf of the Odisha Government, Additional Chief Secretary of the Forest, Environment & Climate Change Department, Satyabrata Sahu; Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Suresh Pant; and Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife), Prem Kumar Jha, along with other officials, were present at the meeting.