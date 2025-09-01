Bhubaneswar: In a major healthcare reform, the Odisha Government today announced free diagnostic services under the Nidan scheme will now be available at AYUSH hospitals and dispensaries across the state.

Making the announcement, health Minister Mukesh Mahaling said the initiative will cover hospitals offering ayurvedic and homeopathic treatment. In addition, the Nidan service will be extended to nine medical colleges and more than 1,100 dispensaries.

With this move, patients will be able to undergo essential diagnostic tests before consulting doctors at these centres. Until now, treatment was largely prescribed based on symptoms alone.

“The decision will bring a significant change in healthcare delivery and revolutionise patient care in the state,” Mahaling added.