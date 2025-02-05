Rourkela: Locals panicked after a freight train reportedly crashed into houses at a slum area in Rourkela city in Odisha in morning hours today.'

According to reports, three wagons of a goods train derailed crashing into a nearby parking area at Malgodam slum in Rourkela.

The derailment severely affected vehicular movement for the commuters.

"We heard a loud sound in the morning hours. We thought it was the cracker busting sound. When we stepped out, found a train is moving faster towards our homes. However, no major damage has occured by the grace of almighty," a slum dweller said.

An inquiry has been ordered by the East Coast Railway authorities to ascertain the cause of derailment.