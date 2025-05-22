Bhubaneswar: A fresh case of COVID-19 has been reported in Bhubaneswar after a man who recently returned from Delhi tested positive for the virus.

As per reports, the infected individual returned to Bhubaneswar following a trip to the national capital. Upon testing positive, he was immediately placed under quarantine as a precautionary measure to prevent further spread of the infection.

The patient is currently in stable condition and is receiving necessary medical care.

The health Department has urged citizens to remain vigilant and to adhere to COVID-19 safety guidelines.

Recently, the number of COVID-19 cases has increased in Singapore, Hong Kong, East Asia, and other countries.