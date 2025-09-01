Bhubaneswar: Acting on the directive of the Orissa High Court, the Odisha Subordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) today issued a fresh notification for the Preliminary Examination of various posts, including Revenue Inspector (RI), ICDS Supervisor, ARI, Amin, and Statistical Field Surveyor (SFS).

As per the notification, the exam will be conducted under the Combined Recruitment Examination-2023 (IV) in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode across all districts. The test will begin on October 8, 2025, and is likely to continue until the third week of November 2025.

Candidates can download their admission letters from the OSSSC website (www.osssc.gov.in) using their user ID and password. While downloading, they are also advised to attempt the mock test available on the portal. No hard copies of admission letters will be sent by post.

The development comes after the Orissa High Court, on July 30, cancelled the RI and Amin examinations citing irregularities and violations of recruitment rules. The cancellation annulled the entire 2023 recruitment cycle, including both Preliminary and Main exams. The Main exam had originally been scheduled for August–September 2025.

In its fresh notification, OSSSC clarified that it reserves the right to alter the exam dates if required due to any exigency. Candidates have been advised to regularly check the commission’s website for further updates.