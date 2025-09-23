Bhubaneswar: Restoration work at the Kalinga Ghat, located on the Ganjam-Kandhamal border, has once again come to a standstill after heavy rainfall triggered fresh rockfall at the landslide site.

According to reports, continuous rain accompanied by thunderstorm on Monday afternoon loosened rocks on the hillside, causing boulders to tumble down. The incident occurred while workers were engaged in clearing debris and building a temporary passage for light vehicles. Fortunately, the labourers managed to escape unhurt by rushing away from the site when the rocks began to fall.

Water gushing from the hilltop has also washed away freshly laid soil and construction materials, hindering repair efforts.

A private contractor from outside Odisha has been engaged in the restoration work, which includes building a temporary road within seven days. However, daily heavy rainfall in the afternoons has slowed progress considerably.

“Due to incessant rain, we are able to restore only a small patch each day. Whatever soil, sand, stones, and chips we lay get washed away by the forceful flow of rainwater from the hills,” said National Highways Chief Engineer Shantanu Kumar Sahu.

The recurring landslides are also affecting traffic movement on the crucial Ranchi-Vijayawada corridor.

Last week, on September 16, a massive landslide had blocked the ghat, cutting off road connectivity between Ganjam, Kandhamal, and the western part of Odisha.