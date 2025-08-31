Bhubaneswar: A fresh low pressure area is likely to form over the northwest Bay of Bengal around September 2, predicted the IMD today.

As per the IMD prediction, heavy to very heavy rain may lash several districts of Odisha for at least two days starting September 1.

Heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Kalahandi, Kandhamal and Koraput on September 1.

Similarly, some places over the districts of Koraput, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur and Kalahandi may witness heavy to very heavy rain on September 2. The IMD has issued an Orange warning in this regard.

This apart, many districts in Odisha including Rayagada, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur, Gajapati, Balangir, Nuapada, Sundargarh, Boudh, Kandhamal, Ganjam, Nayagarh, Cuttack, Koraput and Kalahandi are likely to witness heavy rainfall till September 4, said the IMD regional centre in its weather bulletin today.

According to the MeT department, light to moderate rain or thunderstorm is very likely to occur at many places over the districts of Odisha till September 7.

Light to moderate rain or thundershower has occurred at a few places over the districts of Odisha while some places over the districts of Kandhamal, Sundargarh, Kendrapara, Keonjhar, Sonepur and Sambalpur witnessed heavy to very heavy rainfall during the last 24 hours, said the IMD.