Bhubaneswar: The IMD has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall for several districts in Odisha as a fresh low pressure area is likely to form over the Bay of Bengal during the next 48 hours.

“A fresh low pressure area is likely to form over northwest Bay of Bengal off Odisha-West Bengal coasts during the next 48 hours,” said the IMD regional centre here in its weather bulletin today.

As per the prediction, heavy to very heavy rain may lash one or two places over the districts of Kendrapara and Jagatsinghpur on August 25.

Similarly, Kandhamal and Gajapati districts are very likely to witness heavy to very heavy rain on August 26. The IMD has issued an Orange warning in this regard.

This apart, several places across the state are likely to witness heavy rain till August 30, predicted the IMD.

Several districts in Odisha including Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Cuttack, Ganjam, Rayagada, Kalahandi, Nabarangpur, Koraput, Kalahandi, Bargarh, Kendrapara and Jagatsinghpur may witness heavy rainfall till August 30. The IMD has issued a Yellow warning for these districts.

Besides, light to moderate rain or thunderstorm is likely to occur at many places across the state till August 31.