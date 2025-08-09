Bhubaneswar: A fresh low pressure area is likely to form over the Bay of Bengal around August 13, said the IMD regional centre here today.

Rainfall activity is expected to intensify in Odisha due to the impact of the low pressure, which is likely to form over northwest and adjoining westcentral Bay of Bengal.

As per the IMD prediction, several districts in Odisha including Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Angul, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Boudh, Nuapada, Bolangir, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Nabarangpur, Rayagada, Koraput and Malkangiri may witness thunderstorm with lightning and gusty surface winds on August 10 and 11.

Heavy to very heavy rain may lash Malkangiri, Koraput and Kalahandi for three days starting August 12. Similarly, districts like Rayagada, Gajapati, Nabarangpur and Kandhamal are likely to witness heavy rainfall on August 13.

Besides, Thunderstorm with lightning and gusty surface wind is likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati,Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Sonepur, Boudh, Nuapada, Bolangir, Kandhamal, Nabarangpur and Rayagada till August 14.

“Light to moderate rain or thundershower is very likely to occur at many places over the districts of Odisha till August 16,” said the IMD regional centre in its weather bulletin today.