Bhubaneswar: A low pressure area is likely to form over the Bay of Bengal (BoB) around September 23, predicted the IMD in its weather bulletin today.

“A low pressure area is likely to form over northwest and adjoining west central Bay of Bengal around September 23,” said the IMD regional centre here.

Under the influence of the low pressure area, several districts in Odisha may witness heavy rainfall for at least three days starting September 23, it added.

As per the IMD prediction, heavy rainfall (7 to 11cm) and thunderstorm with lightning are very likely to occur at isolated places in Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Malkangiri and Koraput districts on September 23. The MeT department has issued an yellow warning in this regard.

Similarly, thunderstorm with lightning is likely to occur at a few places in Nabarangpur, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda and Nayagarh on the day, predicted the IMD.

According to the weatherman, heavy rainfall is very likely to lash a few places in Malkangiri, Koraput, Gajapati, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi and Rayagada districts on September 24. Besides, light to moderate rain or thundershower is very likely to occur at most places over the districts of Odisha on the day, added the IMD.

A few places in Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi and Nuapada may witness heavy rainfall September 25. Similarly, light to moderate rain or thundershower is likely to occur and many places in the remaining districts of Odisha on the day, predicted the IMD.