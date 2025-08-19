Bhubaneswar: From selling bangles on the streets of Binika in Balangir to walking into the grandeur of Rashtrapati Bhawan, the story of Surekha Mallick is one of extraordinary resilience and hope.

Life was never easy for her. With her husband bedridden for years due to a rare respiratory illness, Mallick had to shoulder both caregiving and earning. In a cramped kaccha house, she struggled to raise her children with dignity, often relying on her meagre income from selling bangles.

A turning point came in 2019 when she received support under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban). With financial assistance, she built a modest pucca house with two rooms — one to care for her ailing husband and another as a safe haven for her children. Though she lost her husband earlier this year, the house today stands as a pillar of security and strength for her family.

Her inspiring journey was recognised nationally by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA). Selected to represent Odisha, she was invited by the President of India to attend the 79th Independence Day celebrations at Rashtrapati Bhawan. Officials of the Odisha Urban Housing Mission (OUHM) facilitated her visit to New Delhi, where she was accompanied by her son Alok. On August 15, 2025, she attended the prestigious At Home Reception hosted by the President.

Speaking with emotion, Mallick said: “This honour is not mine alone. It belongs to every family that has found dignity and courage through owning a home. I am deeply grateful to the Prime Minister for PMAY (Urban), which has given us more than shelter — it has given us hope.”

Minister, Housing and Urban Development, Krushna Chandra Mohapatra, hailed her story as inspirational.

“Surekha Mallick’s life proves that a home can transform Bhawan is a matter of pride for Odisha and a shining example of the impact of PMAY (Urban). The State Government remains committed to ensuring every deserving family has a roof over their head and a foundation for a better future.”

From the dusty streets of Binika to the lawns of Rashtrapati Bhawan, Surekha Mallick’s success is not just personal — it is Odisha’s pride and India’s inspiration.