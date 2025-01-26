Bhubaneswar: Soumendra Jena, an entrepreneur hailing from Rourkela in Odisha, has inspired many with his remarkable transformation story. Sharing his journey on social media, Soumendra contrasted his humble beginnings with his current life in Dubai as he has built a reputation as the founder and CEO of JetSpot and QubeSys.

The social media post includes two striking images. The first photo depicts his modest childhood home in Rourkela, where he lived and studied until completing Class 12 (1988–2006). The second image showcases his luxurious residence in Dubai with high-end cars, a testament to his success built over 17 years of relentless hard work, sleepless nights, and unwavering determination.

"Success takes time. What's your excuse?" Soumendra captioned the post, inspiring others to believe in the power of dedication and hard work.

The post has garnered many likes with netizens praising him for his determination.