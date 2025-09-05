Keonjhar: Born in a zamindar’s family, she could have led a life of comfort. Instead, she chose a path of sacrifice and service in a remote tribal village. Today, on Teachers’ Day, the story of Sharmistha Mohanty, now fondly called 'Juang Apa', stands as a true inspiration.

Sharmistha, originally from Arilo in Jagatsinghpur district, completed her higher education with postgraduate degrees in Odia and History. A bright student, she briefly taught in high schools and colleges before giving up the lure of a secure career.

Her life took a turn in the early 1990s when she visited Kuajharan, a small Juang tribal village in Harichandanpur block of Keonjhar district. Disturbed by the poor condition of tribal children, she made a life-changing decision to dedicate herself to their education and upbringing.

For the past 35 years, Sharmistha has been living among the Juangs, nurturing over 500 children. At any given time, 20-50 children stay with her. She rises at 4 am daily to prepare food, take care of them, and teach them. She has become a motherly figure for the community.

Her efforts have borne fruit. Many of her students have secured respectable positions, from teachers to government officers and Anganwadi workers. To fund their education, Sharmistha engages in farming, dairy, honey cultivation, and vegetable growing. Villagers say that her presence has changed Kuajharan’s destiny. “If Apa wasn’t here, our lives would have remained in darkness,” says Chanchala Juang, now an Anganwadi worker.

At 65, Sharmistha shows no signs of slowing down. On a day when the nation celebrates Teachers’ Day, her selfless journey stands as a source of inspiration.