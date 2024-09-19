Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Thursday said that his government has fulfilled all the major promises made to people during the first 100 days.

He said that a prosperous Odisha will be developed in the next 12 years period and its foundation will be laid in the first five years while the process for it has already begun in the last 100 days.

“We have made some promises to people before elections and declared our resolutions. It was the reflection of our duty towards people. Our leaders have prepared the manifesto in a democratic process giving importance to the opinions of people. Our manifesto is like a religious text to us,” the Chief Minister said while delivering his speech at a special programme held at Puri to celebrate the completion of 100 days of BJP government in Odisha.

“Our government is completing 100 days and it is a matter of happiness that we have proved ourselves as a people's government. The grievances of people were not being heard for years earlier and people were at the mercy of government officials. We have brought about changes in this and the Chief minister as well as the ministers are directly hearing people’s grievances and solving them,” he added.

He added that as promised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the elections, his government took the decision to fulfil the promises in its very first cabinet meeting.

“Our first step was to throw open all the four gates of Jagannath Temple and safeguard the ornaments of the holy triad by opening the Ratna Bhandar or the treasure trove of the 12th-century shrine. This decision linked to the emotions of the devotees has removed all artificial barriers between the devotees and the Lord.”

“People voted for the restoration of the Odia Asmita in the 2024 elections. He said the BJP government has ensured the use of the Odia language in government work and created a corpus fund of Rs 200 crore for the restoration of Odia Asmita. We have decided to build Odia Asmita Bhawan and Odia Translation Academy. Our government has created a corpus fund of Rs 500 crore for the development of Jagannath Temple,” he said.

Highlighting other achievements of his government, the Chief Minister asserted that his government has earmarked Rs 5000 crore in the budget to provide Rs 3100 MSP per quintal paddy to the farmers, one of the major assurances made to people by the BJP government during elections.

He further stated that the farmers will get the enhanced MSP within 48 hours, adding that the CM-KISAN yojana has been implemented in the state by the government during the last 100 days.

He also mentioned the implementation of the flagship women empowerment scheme, SUBHADRA yojana, named after Goddess Subhadra, under which the women beneficiaries will get a total of Rs 50,000 in the next five years. The government will deposit annually Rs 10,000 in two instalments in the accounts of the beneficiaries through DBT. More than one crore women in the state will be benefited through this scheme.

His government acted against corrupt higher officials and also achieved a 50 per cent conviction rate in corruption cases.

“We are committed to ushering in a golden era of progress in the state through the development of railways, roads, airways and ports. The next decade will be the decade of infrastructure development with a view to accelerate the development of the state and fulfil the goals of a prosperous Odisha by 2036 and a developed Odisha by 2047,” he added.

(IANS)