Bhubaneswar: A 20-year-old student of a private university in the Odisha capital here reportedly drowned in a water-filled abandoned laterite stone quarry during a fun trip today.

The deceased has been identified as N Aditya. As per reports, Aditya and a few of his friends visited an abandoned laterite quarry in Daruthenga area on the outskirts of the capital city.

He reportedly slipped his feet and fell into the deep quarry while clicking selfies. His friends tried to rescue him but failed. Aditya drowned in the water-filled pit, reports added.

On being informed, Fire Brigade personnel rushed to the spot and fished out the body.