Bhubaneswar: Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways, Nitin Gadkari, visited the World Skill Center (WSC) in the capital city here during his tour to Odisha on Thursday.

Gadkari expressed his happiness that the center is playing a significant role in skill development and offering industry-oriented training to the youth of the state.

The Union Minister also praised the state government for establishing the ultra-modern infrastructure.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi accompanied the Union Minister during his visit to the World Skill Centre. Gadkari visited several facilities including advanced laboratories for vertical transportation, centre of excellence in advanced welding, automation and basic robotics at the WSC.

During the visit, the Union Minister talked to the students and enquired about their skill development and career aspirations.

Sampad Chandra Swain, Minister of Skill Development & Technical Education, said, "Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the skill development sector is being strengthened. Various steps are being taken to enhance the skills of the youth. The World Skill Center has a significant contribution in this regard. With the latest training, students are getting employment opportunities in the country and abroad. In the coming days, Odisha is going to get a special identity in the field of skill development.’’

On this occasion, the Chief Minister felicitated Union Minister Gadkari.

Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi, Khordha MLA Prashant Jagadev, Commissioner-cum-Secretary SD&TE Bhupendra Singh Poonia, CEO, WSC & CEO Odisha Skill Development Authority Rashmita Panda, Chief Skills Officer Bruce Poh, Additional Secretary & COO, WSC, Pinaki Patnaik, Principal T Thambyrajah and Deputy Principal Jeetamitra Satpathy were present on the occasion.