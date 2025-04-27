Bhubaneswar: Certain anomalies were found in the question papers of competitive examinations conducted by the Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) and Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) today.

The errors have caused resentment among the candidates who appeared for the competitive examinations at various centres across the state.

Candidates appearing for the Odisha Civil Services (Main) Exams-2023, conducted by the OPSC, detected the errors in the question papers of Anthropology Paper-I.

The candidates reportedly found questions from syllabus meant for the Anthropology Paper-II instead of Paper-I.

However, the OPSC authorities went ahead with the examination despite acknowledging the errors

“The candidates were asked to appear the exam. A final decision will be taken after examining the questions of the Anthropology Paper-II,” said the OPSC in a statement.

Similarly, certain anomalies were detected in the question papers of Combined Recruitment Examinations (Main) conducted by the OSSC today.

The candidates reportedly noticed that certain vital portions of the syllabus, including English, Odia literature and general knowledge (GK), were completely omitted from the question paper.

The OSSC, later, regretted the errors and assured the candidates to take appropriate steps in this regard.

“The commission is mulling to conduct a fresh examination to accommodate the omitted portions of the syllabus. The candidates are encouraged to submit their suggestions in this regard through e-mail ([email protected]) by May 4,” said the OSSC.