Bhubaneswar: A group of 15 tourists from Cuttack and Bhubaneswar, who were stranded in the Mahendragiri hills in Odisha's Gajapati district due to heavy rainfall, were rescued on Thursday by forest officials with the support of police.

The tourists had gone to Mahendragiri during the Dussehra holidays. However, a sudden spell of rain led to landslides in the area, cutting off their way back. Following an extensive rescue operation, all tourists were safely evacuated.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has directed Mines and Steel Minister Bibhuti Jena to visit Gajapati and review the relief measures. The Special Relief Commissioner has also been asked to provide immediate assistance to those affected by the heavy rainfall.

Meanwhile, continuous downpour has disrupted normal life in parts of South Odisha. Landslides and flooding have been reported from several pockets of the Gajapati district.