Bhubaneswar: Gajapati is the lone landslide prone district in Odisha, informed Revenue & Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari to the House today.

Replying to a query asked by Lakshmipur MLA Pabitra Saunta, the Minister said that 129 possible landslide-prone areas have been identified alone in Gajapati district.

"To reduce landslides, continuous coordination meetings are being held between various departments, IMD and Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Kerala. An agreement has been signed between the Odisha State Disaster Management Authority (OSDMA) and Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham to survey in this regard," he said.

Moreover, the State Emergency Operation Center (SEOC) is functioning in the state for disaster management and early weather forecast.

Answering the Congress legislator to his question, the Minister stated that 14 districts are at risk of earthquake in Odisha. The districts included Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Puri, Khordha, Cuttack, Jajpur, Dhenkanal, Angul, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Bargarh, Balasore and Mayurbhanj. These districts fall under moderately seismic-prone areas (zone III).