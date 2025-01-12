Bhubaneswar: A huge quantity of ganja was seized from a car after the vehicle met with an accident on National Highway-16 near the PN College Square in Odisha's Khordha district, early this morning.

According to reports, a car involved in an accident was found to be carrying a huge cache of cannabis. After the accident, the driver fled the scene.

Upon receiving information about the incident, police arrived at the site. On inspecting the car, the cops found the ganja inside the vehicle and informed the Excise Department for further investigation.

The investigators have seized the ganja from the accident-struck vehicle and initiated a probe to identify and apprehend those involved in the transportation of the contraband. Further investigations are underway.