Berhampur: The toll in the Ganjam hooch tragedy rose to 3 with one more victim losing his life at the MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur today.

The deceased person has been identified as Lakshman Behera. He was hospitalised after consuming spurious country liquor in Chikiti area in Ganjam district this month. He was in the ICU of the state-run hospital for over the past week.

Earlier, two victims had died. They were Juru Behera and Loknath Behera.

Around 20 people from several villages in Chikiti fell ill after consuming spurious liquor sold near Moundpur on August 19. While two persons died, other victims were admitted to the MKCG Hospital in critical condition.

Taking action, the police arrested a total 10 people in connection with the hooch tragedy. The government is conducting raids in many areas restricting sale of illegal country liquor.

The state government has ordered a probe by the Revenue Divisional Commissioner into the incident and directed to submit a report within 2 months.