Berhampur: The Hinjili police have arrested a Jatra artiste on charges of killing a pig and consuming its meat during a stage performance at Ralaba village in Odisha's Ganjam district.

The accused, Bimbadhar Gouda, reportedly portrayed a demon in a Ramayana-themed play. Using a knife, he butchered a pig on the stage in front of the audience and ate the meat of the animal.

The incident sparked outrage after a video of the inhumane act went viral on social media. Following public outcry, the Forest Department lodged a formal complaint.

Acting on the complaint, Hinjili police apprehended Gouda from the Khalikote area. An organizer of the event was previously arrested in connection with the incident.