Bhubaneswar: The stretch of National Highway 316 from Hi-Tech Square to Lingipur, popularly known as the Puri Bypass Road, has virtually turned into an open dumping yard. Mounds of waste collected from different parts of the city are being dumped here, turning the area into a stinking landfill.

The situation is equally bad near Tankapani Square and Kesura Traffic Square, where piles of garbage have created an unhygienic environment, making it difficult for locals to even pass by due to the unbearable stench.

According to allegations, sanitation workers and private agencies engaged by the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) are dumping collected waste along the highway instead of transporting it to the designated Micro Composting Centres (MCCs) and Material Recovery Facilities (MRFs).

Earlier, payments to contractors were made based on the weight of the garbage collected (around Rs 2,400 per tonne). This system encouraged them to lift more waste. However, over the past three years, the payment model has changed to a ward-based fixed contract. To cut costs, the agencies are allegedly disposing of waste along the highway instead of taking it to processing centres.

As per BMC records, the city’s 67 wards generate around 800 metric tonnes of waste every day. Out of this, 194 metric tonnes of wet waste are processed at 37 MCCs, and 120 metric tonnes of dry waste are handled at 22 MRFs. Additionally, 340 metric tonnes are claimed to be processed at various Temporary Transit Stations (TTS). The civic body also collects and recycles e-waste every Saturday. But the ground reality tells a different story.

Locals allege that garbage from marriage halls, hotels, and construction sites is being dumped along the bypass, worsening pollution levels and spreading foul smell across the area. Large heaps of waste can be seen at several points between Hi-Tech Square and Lingipur, indicating little to no monitoring by BMC.

Citizens have demanded ward-wise inspections and strict action against violators. BMC officials said they were unaware of who was dumping the waste and assured that the situation would be reviewed and necessary steps would be taken to address the issue.