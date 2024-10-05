Bhubaneswar: A gas leak incident was reported from an abandoned chemical factory in Odisha capital here today.

The incident took place at Chandaka Industrial Estate in the capital city in the afternoon.

“Sodium hypochlorite, commonly known as bleach, got leaked from a cylinder at the abandoned chemical factory,” said Director General of Fire Services Sudhanshu Sarangi in a statement.

On being informed, the Fire Service personnel along with fire engines rushed to the spot and launched an operation to trace the cylinder, Sarangi added.

The Fire Service personnel used oxygen masks to search the area and locate the cylinder. After tracing the cylinder, the Fire Service personnel sprayed neutralizing compound—limestone mixed with water—at the cylinder as part of a precautionary measure, he said.

“The cylinder has been shifted to an isolated place with all safety measures. The situation is under control as the gas detector machine did not show any concern for human life. The air standard was found to be normal in the area,” Sarangi added.

The incident caused panic among the locals as the abandoned chemical factory is located close to a private school.