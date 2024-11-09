Bhubaneswar: A gas leak from a tanker on the National Highway (NH)-16 passing through the Odisha capital here caused panic in the locality.

The gas leak from the tanker was detected on a flyover in Khandagiri area of the city at around 10.30 pm.

The CNG tanker was on its way to Berhampur from Uttara area near Pipli. The driver stopped the tanker on the flyover soon after the detection of the gas leak.

On being informed, Fire Brigade personnel as well as police reached the spot and closed the flyover for vehicular traffic to avoid any mishap.

A team from the GAIL (India) Limited reached the spot and took the necessary steps to check the gas leak.