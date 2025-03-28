Bhubaneswar: A group of 'Gau Sevak' members intercepted a vehicle transporting cattle near Patrapada in Bhubaneswar on Friday morning.

Upon stopping the vehicle, the driver abandoned it and fled the scene. The vehicle was found to be carrying more than 13 cattle. It is suspected that the animals were being transported illegally.

Reports suggest that the vehicle was en route from Jadupur. The 'Gau Sevak' members seized the vehicle and handed it over to the police.

The rescued cattle were shifted to a local cowshed for care. Meanwhile, the police have launched an investigation to trace the owner of the vehicle and verify the legality of the transportation.

Locals have expressed dissatisfaction, alleging that the authorities are not taking stringent action against illegal cattle trafficking in the area.