Bhubaneswar: The Barabati Stadium in Odisha’s Cuttack city is all set to host two matches of the Celebrity Cricket League (CCL)-2025 on February 16 (Sunday).

The iconic stadium, located on the banks of Mahanadi, will host a match between Punjab De Sher vs Bhojpuri Dabanggs and another between Mumbai Heroes vs Bengal Tigers.

Defending champions Bengal Tigers have chosen Barabati Stadium as their home ground for the 2025 season.

Actor Ritesh Deshmukh is the captain of Mumbai Heroes. Bollywood stars including Bobby Deol, Sunil Shetty, Aftab Shivdasani, Kunal Khemu, Sharad Kelkar and Sohail Khan among others have been included in the team.

Bengali actor Jisshu Sengupta is the captain of Bengal Tigers. Movie personalities including Indrasish, Mohan, Suman, Joy, Joe, Jeetu Kamal, Ratnadip Ghosh are some of the key players of Bengal Tigers.

Popular actor Sonu Sood is leading the Punjab De Sher team. Film personalities including Mika Singh, Jimmy Shergill, Ayushmann Khurana, Rahul Dev and Angad Bedi are prominent members of the team.

Actor and BJP MP Manoj Tiwari is the captain of Bhojpuri Dabanggs. Popular actors Ravi Kishan, Dinesh Lal Yadav (Nirahua, Pawan Singh and Pradeep Pandey have been included in the team.

Karnataka Bulldozers, Chennai Rhinos and Telugu Warriors are the other three teams of CCL-2025.

Bollywood producer Boney Kapoor, the owner of Bengal Tigers, had met Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi in the capital city here a few days ago and invited him to watch the CCL matches at Barabati Stadium.

The Chief Minister is scheduled to inaugurate the sporting event at 2 pm tomorrow. Deputy Chief Ministers KV Singh Deo and Pravati Parida will grace the prize distribution ceremony at 10 pm.

An exhibition match featuring popular Odia actors Sidhant Mohapatra and Anubhab Mohanty is scheduled to held on the occasion.