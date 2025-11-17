Bhubaneswar: A giant stingray, weighing around 3 quintals, was caught from Devi river in Odisha today.

The stingray, colloquially called as Sankucha, was caught in a fishing net by the local fishermen, reports said.

“Around 20 fishermen were on a fishing expedition into the Devi river, a distributary of Mahanadi, today. The stingray was caught in a fishing net during the expedition,” said a local.

Fishermen likely to get Rs 60,000 from the buyer

The fishermen later sold the stingray to a private party from West Bengal. “Traders are charging Rs 200 per a kg of stingray in market. This giant stingray weighs around 300 kg. So, we expect to get around Rs 60,000 from the buyer,” said a fisherman.

The fishermen claimed that the stingray might have entered into Devi river from the Bay of Bengal.

“Stingrays prey on small fishes. They often enter into Devi river from sea to get adequate food. Stingrays can kill humans by stinging through their pointed tails,” said the fisherman.